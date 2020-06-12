Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Colchicine Tablets

Dr Reddys Laboratories has launched Colchicine Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Colcrys (colchicine) Tablets, 0.6 mg, approved by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration in U.

S. market.

The Colcrys brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $491 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Colchicine is available in 0.6 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 30s and 100s.

