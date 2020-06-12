Maruti Suzuki India launches BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio

Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio. This is aligned to the Company's vision of Mission Green Million, originally announced at the Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth of 56% in new CNG station additions in last year. Despite COVID 19, a total of 477 stations were added last year, against the previous 5 year average of 156 stations

