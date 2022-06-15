Board of Indian Overseas Bank approves capital plan for FY23

At meeting held on 15 June 2022

The Board of Indian Overseas Bank at its meeting held on 15 June 2022 has approved the capital plan for FY 2022-23 as under:

a) Considered and approved issue of equity shares to a maximum extent of Rs.1000 crore with appropriate premium to the public, by way of Follow on Public Offer / Rights Issue with or without participation from GOI / issue of equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers / issue of Shares to Employees under SEBI(Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 / issue of shares on preferential basis to LIC and other insurance companies / mutual funds / QIBs, after obtaining the approval of the shareholders.

b) to raise Tier II capital by issue of BASEL III Compliant Tier II Bonds upto a maximum extent of Rs.1000 crore with or without applicable green shoe option, in one or more tranche/s. on private placement/ to retail segment by way of public issue either domestically or overseas.

