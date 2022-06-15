Infibeam Avenues appoints Rahul Hirve as CEO of CCAvenue softPoS, India

-
-
Infibeam Avenues announced the appointment of Rahul Hirve as the Chief Executive Officer of CCAvenue softPoS, India, effective from today i.e. 15 June 2022, who will be responsible for strategizing, implementing and overseeing the deployment of softPoS technology "CCAvenue TapPay", across India to transform the Indian POS market and aggressively scaling up CCAvenue TapPay by providing a simple, zero-cost & easily accessible alternative/replacement for/of the traditional costly physical POS machine that currently dominate Indian market.
