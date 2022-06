UPL acquires 100% stake in Kudos Chemie

Through its newly incorporated subsidiary - UPL Speciality Chemicals

UPL has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of UPL Speciality Chemicals (USCL) which has acquired 100% holding in Kudos Chemie. Accordingly Kudos becomes a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

USCL acquired 4 crore equity shares of Rs.10/- each of Kudos for total consideration of Rs.40 crore.

As per the resolution plan approved by NCLT, the Company is required to invest Rs.237 crore in Kudos over a period of 2 years.

Kudos acquisition helps UPL to offer various value-added products to its customers having synergy with its existing business.

