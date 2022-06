Stove Kraft opens its first retail store in Bengaluru

Stove Kraft announced the opening of its first company owned and company operated retail store in Frazer town of Bengaluru.

The store will offer entire range of products including cookware, cooktops, small appliances and LED products sold under Pigeon brand.

Over next 12-18 months, the Company is expected to open 35-40 such additional company owned and company operated retail stores in the state of Karnataka

