Board of Godrej Industries approves raising up to Rs 2000 cr via debt issuance

-
ALSO READ
Board of Godrej Industries approves increase in borrowing limits
Board of Godrej Consumer Products approves restructuring of overseas subsidiaries
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel for residential project in Manor-Palghar
Godrej Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.36 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Godrej Inds soars after stellar Q4 performance
-
At meeting held on 14 November 2022The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 14 November 2022 has approved fund raising by way of issuance of NCDs / other debt instruments on private placement basis in one or more tranches up to Rs 2000 crore during the period of one year from the date of approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU