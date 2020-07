With effect from 21 July 2020

The Board of Indraprastha Gas has appointed Manisha Saxena, IAS, Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi, as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 21 July 2020.

Renu Sharma shall cease to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. 21 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)