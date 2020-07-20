iGTB ranks #1 for Wholesale Banking - Transaction Banking System

In IBS Intelligence's Annual Sales League Table 2020

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena has been ranked #1 in the world for Wholesale Banking - Transaction Banking by the highly respected independent analyst IBS Intelligence in their IBS Annual Sales League Table 2020.IBS Intelligence is the definitive source of independent analysis & research relating to global financial technology markets.

