iGTB ranks #1 for Wholesale Banking - Transaction Banking System

In IBS Intelligence's Annual Sales League Table 2020Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena has been ranked #1 in the world for Wholesale Banking - Transaction Banking by the highly respected independent analyst IBS Intelligence in their IBS Annual Sales League Table 2020.
IBS Intelligence is the definitive source of independent news analysis & research relating to global financial technology markets.
