Mindtree partners with Husqvarna Group to drive digital transformation

Mindtree announced it has been commissioned by Husqvarna Group to provide DevOps-centric SAP services to help drive the company's digital transformation initiatives.

Mindtree will partner with Husqvarna Group's Gardena Division, based in Germany, which is the leading brand for high-quality garden tools in Europe. Mindtree's engagement with Gardena will focus on helping the company accelerate its digital transformation effortts.

The company seeks to gain better visibility into its operations, more effectively improve service and product offerings across sales and service channels and optimize its supply chain.

Mindtree will apply agile and DevOps concepts to help Gardena develop and deploy SAP applications at a faster pace to meet the business demands of the digital age. This partnership contributes to the company's goal of transitioning from a shared services center to a DevOpsenabled product IT operating model.

Breaking down silos between application development and IT operations will enable tighter collaboration leading to faster time to market for new software and app releases. At the core of this approach are continuous delivery methods that combine agile, DevOps and automation, releasing software changes on demand with a high degree of confidence in quality.

