Infosys to modernize IT infrastructure for German specialty chemicals manufacturer, LANXESS

Infosys announced a strategic long term partnership with LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company manufacturing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals headquartered in Germany. Infosys will support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitization strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.

As part of this transformation, Infosys will setup an end-user centric modern workplace with globally standardized device/workplace landscape (for Office, Functional and Virtual users) based on a Device as a Service (DaaS) construct, backed with NextGen unified communication and collaboration platforms.

The global workforce of LANXESS will be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence powered service desk operating from Europe and India. Infosys will also transform LANXESS to a future ready end user IT landscape over the course of the partnership. This will ensure a seamless and harmonized workplace experience for LANXESS' global workforce.

