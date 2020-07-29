Mahindra Logistics allots 29,935 equity shares under RSUs

JUST IN
Mahindra Logistics has allotted 29,935 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, on exercise of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the Mahindra Logistics Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, paid-up and subscribed share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 71,56,91,840/- (divided into 7,15,69,184 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) to Rs. 71,59,91,190/- (divided into 7,15,99,119 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up).

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 18:50 IST

