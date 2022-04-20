Board of Inox Wind approves fund raising up to Rs 402.50 cr

-
At meeting held on 20 April 2022The Board of Inox Wind at its meeting held on 20 April 2022 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 402.50 crore by way of preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants to Inox Lending and Finance (promoter group), Samena Green (non promoter foreign company) and Lend Leasing (India) (non promoter). The allocation of equity shares and warrants will be as follows -
Inox Lending and Finance - Rs 150 crore (preferential issue of equity shares)
Samena Green - Rs 152.50 crore (preferential issue of equity shares Rs 32.50 crore and convertible warrants Rs 120 crore)
Lend Leading (India) - Rs 100 crore (preferential issue of equity shares of Rs 30 crore and convertible warrants Rs 70 crore)
The Board also approved conversion of 0.01% Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares allotted to promoter group to Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares aggregating to Rs. 918.35 crore.
