Meghmani Organics commissions Phase 1 of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) plant at Dahej

Capital Market 

Meghmani Organics announced commissioning of Phase 1 of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) plant at Dahej, Gujarat with an installed capacity of 16,500 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Meghmani had acquired Kilburn Chemicals for Rs 132 crore in December 2021 by making 100% upfront payment.

Post which the company incurred total capex to the tune of Rs.275 crore including the acquisition cost and commissioned the first phase in January 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 10:58 IST

