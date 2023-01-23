Bitcoin Suisse AG selects TCS BaNCS for its crypto-financial technology transformation

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has helped Bitcoin Suisse AG (BTCS) create a next-generation crypto-financial technology platform, powered by TCS BaNCS for Banking, supporting the latter's journey of becoming a leading global crypto-financial services provider.

BTCS selected TCS BaNCS for its native support for digital assets and Swiss and global market readiness. The secure and scalable cloud-based solution covers all core functions like brokerage, custody, payments for crypto assets, including risk monitoring and supervision capabilities, and ensures continued regulatory compliance in Switzerland.

The solution's high level of straight-through processing enables faster turnaround times, resulting in further enhanced client experiences.

Its best-in-class configurability is helping the company design and quickly launch new products at scale related to staking, vaults, and digital asset lending. TCS BaNCS' API-based architecture provides BTCS the flexibility to easily integrate and collaborate with trading partners and the wider crypto ecosystems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)