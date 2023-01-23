EaseMyTrip to adopt franchise model for providing store experience to customers

EaseMyTrip.com has announced its foraying into EaseMyTrip Franchise; a flagship brand of EaseMyTrip. EaseMyTrip Franchise aims at providing a retail store experience to its customers.

The business model will allow the customers to have an in-store retail experience which will prove to become a delight to those who are looking for a meet and greet kind of an experience. With EaseMyTrip Franchise, the company is tapping a new set of offline customers that will enable them to expand its reach. Within its commercial ambit, the target audience it aspires to reach out to are the walk-in customers.

EaseMyTrip Franchise offers best in commission structure on all transactions and its bookings, 24*7 dedicated support center in resolving query and live training on products, operational break-even and profitable growth within 3-4 months, regular marketing and credit support to scale the business, lead generation support to scale the business and more.

