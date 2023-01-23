JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 69.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Canara Bank gains after Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 2,882 crore; NIM at 3.05%
Business Standard

EaseMyTrip to adopt franchise model for providing store experience to customers

Capital Market 

EaseMyTrip.com has announced its foraying into EaseMyTrip Franchise; a flagship brand of EaseMyTrip. EaseMyTrip Franchise aims at providing a retail store experience to its customers.

The business model will allow the customers to have an in-store retail experience which will prove to become a delight to those who are looking for a meet and greet kind of an experience. With EaseMyTrip Franchise, the company is tapping a new set of offline customers that will enable them to expand its reach. Within its commercial ambit, the target audience it aspires to reach out to are the walk-in customers.

EaseMyTrip Franchise offers best in commission structure on all transactions and its bookings, 24*7 dedicated support center in resolving query and live training on products, operational break-even and profitable growth within 3-4 months, regular marketing and credit support to scale the business, lead generation support to scale the business and more.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU