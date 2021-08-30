Canara Bank ED's term extended

Canara Bank announced that the Central Government hereby extends the term of office of A.

Manimekhalai, Executive Director, Canara Bank for a period of two years beyond her currently notified terms which expires on 10 February 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vide Notification dated 26 August 2021 of Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

