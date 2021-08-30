Man Infraconstruction to undertake housing redevelopment project in Chembur, Mumbai

Man Infraconstruction is appointed as Developer by Maitri Park Cooperative Housing Society; located at Chembur, Mumbai to undertake redevelopment work of its plot having area of about 9 acre.

The Company is expecting to complete the project in about 3.5 (three and half) years and also to generate total revenue of more than Rs. 3000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)