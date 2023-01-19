Board of KDDL approves buyback of up to Rs 21 cr

At meeting held on 18 January 2023

The Board of KDDL at its meeting held on 18 January 2023 has approved the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company up to Rs 21 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1200 per share. At the maximum buyback size and maximum buyback price, the indicative number of maximum equity shares to be bought back would be 1.75 lakh equity shares (representing 1.37% of the total number of paid up equity shares of the company).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)