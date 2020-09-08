Board of KJMC Financial Services approves appointment of director

-
At meeting held on 07 September 2020The Board of KJMC Financial Services at its meeting held on 07 September 2020 has approved the appointment of Vijay Joshi as an Additional Independent Director of the Company for term of 5 years, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.
