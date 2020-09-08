Wipro partners with Marelli for automotive engineering services

Wipro and Marelli announced that they have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.

Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.

The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers.

As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli's operational efficiency and expedite launch of cuttingedge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)