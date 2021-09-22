Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of Future Mobility Solutions GmbH

The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting has approved the acquisition of initial 25% shareholding in Future Mobility Solutions GmbH ('FMS'). Over a period of three years, KPIT will acquire the balance shareholding.

Majority shareholding is expected to be acquired in the last quarter of the Financial Year 2022-23. The total consideration for 100% shareholding will not exceed 15.6 million.

FMS is engaged in Software and Feature Development in Autonomous Driving, ADAS & Vehicle Safety and Integration & Validation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)