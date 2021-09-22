Mphasis acquires US based UX specialist - Blink Interactive

Mphasis announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mphasis Corporation, USA has acquired Blink Interactive, Inc, a Washington Corporation, consequent to signing a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition.

The acquisition entails a total consideration of up to USD 94 million, including earnouts.

Blink Interactive, Inc, a US based (Seattle) corporation was founded in 2000, which provides design consultancy services around User Experience (UX), User research based software product design and strategy, and Customer Experience (CX) design for marquee brands

