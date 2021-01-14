Board of L&T Finance Holdings to decide on terms of proposed rights issue

-
On 18 January 2021The Board of L&T Finance Holdings will meet on 18 January 2021 to consider, discuss and decide on the various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue.
The board had on 09 November 2020 approved the rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 3000 crore.
