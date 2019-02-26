Board of Libord Finance allots 16.50 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

JUST IN
At meeting held on 26 February 2019

The Board of Libord Finance at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has allotted 13,00,000 Equity Shares @ Rs. 10/- each to Promoter Group and 3,50,000 Equity Shares @ Rs. 10/- each to Non-promoters aggregating upto 16,50,000 Equity Shares upon conversion of 16,50,000 Warrants issued and allotted on preferential basis on 7 December 2017 in respect of which the right to conversion has been exercised by the respective allottees upon receipt of balance 75% of warrant price in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019.

