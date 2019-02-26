Board of Libord Finance allots 16.50 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

-
ALSO READ
Libord Securities standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance approves fund raising up to Rs 26k cr
Board of Standard Capital Markets approves change in directorate
Board of Persistent Systems approves buyback of shares up to Rs 225 cr
Steve Smith to participate in PSL 2019
-
At meeting held on 26 February 2019The Board of Libord Finance at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has allotted 13,00,000 Equity Shares @ Rs. 10/- each to Promoter Group and 3,50,000 Equity Shares @ Rs. 10/- each to Non-promoters aggregating upto 16,50,000 Equity Shares upon conversion of 16,50,000 Warrants issued and allotted on preferential basis on 7 December 2017 in respect of which the right to conversion has been exercised by the respective allottees upon receipt of balance 75% of warrant price in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU