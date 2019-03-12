L&T Construction bags orders under power transmission and distribution business

The Power Transmission & Distribution business of Construction has bagged a number of Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders in and abroad.

In Andhra Pradesh, orders have been secured for design and construction of two 400kV substations and associated transmission lines. These substations and form part of the being implemented to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the state's new capital city, Amaravathi.

For the 2nd Phase of Bangalore Metro, an order to execute the Receiving Substations and the Extra cables from Grid Stations has been received.

Another order to execute the Power Supply System and works for Mumbai Metro Line 7 has been bagged.

Another order for the design and construction of a 15MW grid connected floating solar farm has been received to be executed as part of Visakhapatnam Smart City project. This is among the biggest floating solar projects in

In Tamil Nadu, Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders have been secured from reputed developers for the implementation of Generating Systems totaling 200MW.

In the United Arab Emirates, an order has been bagged for the construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 132 / and its associated works.

