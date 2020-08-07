Board of Mahindra & Mahindra approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 84.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd stays in demand
Mahindra & Mahindra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter
M&M shares drop over 7 pc as Q3 profit slumps
Mahindra & Mahindra receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
-
At meeting held on 07 August 2020The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra at its meeting held on 07 August 2020 has approved the appointment of Nisaba Godrej (DIN: 00591503) and Muthiah Murugappan (DIN: 07858587), as Additional Directors (Independent and Non-Executive) on the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 8 August, 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU