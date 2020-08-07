Board of Mahindra & Mahindra approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 07 August 2020

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra at its meeting held on 07 August 2020 has approved the appointment of Nisaba Godrej (DIN: 00591503) and Muthiah Murugappan (DIN: 07858587), as Additional Directors (Independent and Non-Executive) on the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 8 August, 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)