Alembic Pharmaceuticals allots 80.47 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

The fund raising committee of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 07 August 2020 has approved the allotment of 80,47,210 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 932 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 930 per Equity Share) against the floor price of Rs. 980.75 per Equity Share, aggregating to approximately Rs. 750 crore, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 39,31,26,248, comprising of 19,65,63,124 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each.

The Issue opened on 3 August, 2020 and closed on 5 August, 2020.

