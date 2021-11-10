Board of Makers Laboratories approves right issue of Rs 14.75 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 10 November 2021The Board of Makers Laboratories at its meeting held on 10 November 2021 has approved issuance of equity shares on rights basis aggregating Rs 14.75 crore. The proceeds of the rights issue will be used for upgrading/ capacity enhancement of the company's old injectable manufacturing unit situated at Naroda, Ahmedabad. The rights issue price is Rs 150 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 140 per share) and the entitlement ratio is one equity share for every five equity shares held by the eligible shareholders.
