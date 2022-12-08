Board of Mastek to consider issue of shares as purchase consideration for CCPS of Mastek Enterprise Solutions

On 11 December 2022

The Board of Mastek will meet on 11 December 2022 to consider and approve the issue of fully paid up equity shares of the Company by way of private placement (for consideration other than cash) in partial discharge of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares of Mastek Enterprise Solutions (Formerly known as Trans American Information Systems ), a subsidiary of the company.

