Board of Mawana Sugars to consider investment/ divestment in subsidiaries

-
ALSO READ
Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.39 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.58 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Cabinet approves assistance of Rs 3,500 cr to sugarcane farmers
Shree Renuka Sugars announces cessation of nominee director
Sugar stocks in demand after cabinet approves assistance of Rs 3,500 cr
-
On 25 February 2021The Board of Mawana Sugars will meet on 25 February 2021 to consider investment in proposed issue of Redeemable Cumulative Preference Shares by Siel Industrial Estate, a subsidiary of the company. The Board will also consider sale of shares of Siel Financial Services (SFSL), a subsidiary of the Company and also consider conversion of outstanding dues of the company in Siel Financial Services of Rs.3.66 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU