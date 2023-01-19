Board of Meghmani Finechem approves capacity expansion of CPVC Resin

-
At meeting held on 19 January 2023The Board of Meghmani Finechem at its meeting held on 19 January 2023 has approved the expansion of an additional 45,000 TPA production capacity of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Resin (CPVC Resin) plant at Dahej, Gujarat. Considering the above, Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Resin (CPVC Resin) capacity of Meghmani Finechem (MFL) now stands at of 75,000 TPA.
