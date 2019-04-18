JUST IN
Board of MSP Steel & Power appoints director

The Board of MSP Steel & Power at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Suneeta Mohanty (DIN:08398436) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Woman Director) of the Company w.e.f 25 March,2019 and as a Director in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 12:25 IST

