Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves fund raising up to Rs 3500 cr

At meeting held on 01 June 2020

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 01 June 2020 has approved fund raising for an amount not exceeding Rs 3500 crore, through a rights issue.

The Board has also approved the increase in authorised share capital and the Company would be seeking the consent of its shareholders for increasing the authorised share capital and the consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company for such increase at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened in this regard, on 30 June, 2020, through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

