Business Standard

Board of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies approves change in company secretary and compliance officer

At meeting held on 30 January 2019

The Board of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has approved appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer, Jitendra Kumar Chaurasia w.e.f 15 January 2019. The Board has accepted the resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer, Ajay Kacher w.e.f. 10 October 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 15:18 IST

