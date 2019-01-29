Board of Ganesh Holdings approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 29 January 2019

The Board of Ganesh Holdings at its meeting held on 29 January 2019 approved the following -

Appointment Pradip Singh as an Additional Director of the company.

Accept the resignation of Ankit Mohata, Director of the Company with effect from 29 January 2019.

