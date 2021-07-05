Raymond announces resignation of CEO - Lifestyle Business

Raymond announced that Joe Kuruvilla, CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond ("the Company") has decided to step down from his current role.

While the Company is in the process to appoint a new CEO, Kuruvilla will do the formalities of seamless handover to Ganeshkumar S. who continues as Chief Operating Officer for the Lifestyle Business of the Company.

