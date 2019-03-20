Newgen recognised as Strong Performer in Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments

-
By Forrester WaveNewgen Software Technologies announced that it has been positioned as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation For Wide Deployments, Q1 2019, authored by Rob Koplowitz and John Rymer et al.
Newgen was previously positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management (DCM), Q1 2018.
