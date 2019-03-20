JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in CFO and resignation of director
Business Standard

Newgen recognised as Strong Performer in Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments

Capital Market 

By Forrester Wave

Newgen Software Technologies announced that it has been positioned as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation For Wide Deployments, Q1 2019, authored by Rob Koplowitz and John Rymer et al.

Newgen was previously positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management (DCM), Q1 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 12:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements