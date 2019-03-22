JUST IN
Board of Picturehouse Media approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 22 March 2019

The Board of Picturehouse Media has approved the appointment of Sohrab Chinoy Kersasp as an Additional Independent and Non Executive Director of the company with effect from 22 March 2019. The Board also took note of resignation of R. Nagarajan (DIN: 00443963) as an Independent and Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 March 2019. The Board has approved the appointment of Surabi Iain (M No. ACS 49557), as the Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 22 March 2019.

