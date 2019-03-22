Zydus Cadila receives final approval for Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets

-
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets USP (US RLD Latuda Tablets), in the strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg.
It will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The medication is used to treat certain mental/mood disorders such as schizophrenia, depression associated with bipolar disorder. It may also help to decrease hallucinations (hearing/seeing things that are not there).
The group now has 257 approvals and has so far filed over 350 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
