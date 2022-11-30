Welspun Corp allots 15,000 equity shares under ESOP

Welspun Corp has allotted 15,000 equity shares under ESOP on 29 November 2022.

Post this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs.1,307,571,975/- divided in to 261,514,395 equity shares of Rs. 5 each to Rs.1,307,646,975/- divided in to 261,529,395 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.

