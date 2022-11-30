JUST IN
Welspun Corp allots 15,000 equity shares under ESOP

Welspun Corp has allotted 15,000 equity shares under ESOP on 29 November 2022.

Post this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs.1,307,571,975/- divided in to 261,514,395 equity shares of Rs. 5 each to Rs.1,307,646,975/- divided in to 261,529,395 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 15:02 IST

