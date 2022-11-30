Vimta Labs allots 5056 equity shares under ESOP

-
Vimta Labs has allotted 5056 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each, to the eligible employees of the Company under Vimta Labs Employee Stock Option Plan 2021.
The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 4,42,35,546 consisting of 2,21,17,773 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 4,42,45,658 consisting of 2,21,22,829 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/ each.
