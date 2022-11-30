Wipro launches Wipro Data Intelligence Suite

-
In conjunction with a clearly defined cloud migration strategy, Wipro Data Intelligence Suite offers a standardized platform that supports each phase of the migration process.
With a comprehensive approach, enterprises can unlock new opportunities while avoiding stability, latency, or data loss issues.
Wipro Data Intelligence Suite enables an end-to-end automation of a company's cloud migration journey, ensuring that businesses can gain business value quickly while mitigating migration risks. It delivers an efficient, reliable pathway to cloud-driven modernizations that set the stage for accelerated workflows and enhanced data analytics operations. Its innovative suite of accelerators and ready-to-deploy modules allow enterprises to develop an effective strategy for migrating legacy applications and data to the cloud, as well as prioritizing their cloud investments.
