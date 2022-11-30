Wipro launches Wipro Data Intelligence Suite

Wipro announced the launch of Wipro Data Intelligence Suite, a one-stop solution for accelerating cloud modernization and data monetization, focused on modernizing data estates, including data stores, pipelines and visualizations, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro Data Intelligence Suite offers reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud.

In conjunction with a clearly defined cloud migration strategy, Wipro Data Intelligence Suite offers a standardized platform that supports each phase of the migration process.

With a comprehensive approach, enterprises can unlock new opportunities while avoiding stability, latency, or data loss issues.

Wipro Data Intelligence Suite enables an end-to-end automation of a company's cloud migration journey, ensuring that businesses can gain business value quickly while mitigating migration risks. It delivers an efficient, reliable pathway to cloud-driven modernizations that set the stage for accelerated workflows and enhanced data analytics operations. Its innovative suite of accelerators and ready-to-deploy modules allow enterprises to develop an effective strategy for migrating legacy applications and data to the cloud, as well as prioritizing their cloud investments.

