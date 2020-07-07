Board of PNB to consider capital raising and opening balance sheet post amalgamation

On 09 July 2020

The Board of Punjab National Bank will meet 09 July 2020 to consider the following -

a. Raising of capital through issue of Basel III Compliant Tier 1 Bonds, Tier 2 Bonds and equity shares by way of Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement ("QIP"), Follow-on Public Offering ("FPO"), Rights Issue or any other mode or through a combination thereof and for seeking approval of the shareholders for the same in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank in accordance with applicable laws/guidelines and subject to receipt of other requisite approvals.

b. Opening Balance Sheet of the Amalgamated Bank as at 01 April 2020, i.e. post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank.

