Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Of Rs 2.5 per sharePower Grid Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity Share (i.e. 25%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
