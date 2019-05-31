JUST IN
Vikas Wsp receives export order worth Rs 104.87 crore
Vikas Wsp provides update on US court case

Vikas Wsp announced that the HOUSTON Court case is bound to be decided in favour of the company because the out of Court Settlement was done at US$ 80 million. Out of which a sum of US$ 40 million received.

For the balance, the company need US$ 40 million required to be paid with accrued interest @6% and Attorney fee, aggregating to about Rs.120 crore. Therefore, the company is in litigation for these claims and is sure to get the amount in times ahead.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 10:41 IST

