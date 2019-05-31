Vikas Wsp provides update on US court case

-
Vikas Wsp announced that the HOUSTON Court case is bound to be decided in favour of the company because the out of Court Settlement was done at US$ 80 million. Out of which a sum of US$ 40 million received.
For the balance, the company need US$ 40 million required to be paid with accrued interest @6% and Attorney fee, aggregating to about Rs.120 crore. Therefore, the company is in litigation for these claims and is sure to get the amount in times ahead.
