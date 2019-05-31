JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NCC Ltd Falls 13.04%
Business Standard

Vikas Wsp receives export order worth Rs 104.87 crore

Capital Market 

Vikas Wsp has received order from Mayfair Investments London, U.

K as follows -

Gluten Free multigrain flour: 3600 MT UKP@1550 PMT Organic and ozonised) PACKING: 5Kg each bags for Rs. 49.11 crore.

Whole wheat flour : 7200 MT UKP@ 880 PMT (Organic and ozonised) PACKING: 5Kg each bags for Rs. 55.76 crore.

These orders are booked for shipments from July-2019 onwards to Felixtowe (JK).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 10:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU