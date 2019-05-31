Vikas Wsp receives export order worth Rs 104.87 crore

Vikas Wsp has received order from Mayfair Investments London, U.
K as follows -
Gluten Free multigrain flour: 3600 MT UKP@1550 PMT Organic and ozonised) PACKING: 5Kg each bags for Rs. 49.11 crore.
Whole wheat flour : 7200 MT UKP@ 880 PMT (Organic and ozonised) PACKING: 5Kg each bags for Rs. 55.76 crore.
These orders are booked for shipments from July-2019 onwards to Felixtowe (JK).
