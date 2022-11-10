Board of Precision Wires India approves bonus issue of 1:2

-
-
At meeting held on 10 November 2022The Board of Precision Wires India at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved bonus issue of one equity share for every two equity shares held by the shareholders of the company (1:2). The Board approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore.
