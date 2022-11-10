Board of Petronet LNG accords approval to set up floating storage and regasification unit

JUST IN
At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Petronet LNG at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has accorded investment approval for setting up of Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) based LNG terminal with capacity of ~4 MMTPA at Gopalpur Port (phase1) with provision for conversion to land based terminal, at a total project cost of approx. Rs. 2,306 crore.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:00 IST

