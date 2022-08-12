Board of Rashtriya Chemicals approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 1000 cr

-
At meeting held on 12 August 2022The Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers at its meeting held on 12 August 2022 has approved the issuance of Secured/Unsecured, non-convertible debentures in one or more series/tranches, aggregating upto to Rs 1,000 crore in the period of next twelve months through private placement basis.
